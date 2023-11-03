The Joy of Six 1176

Never mind hard-working families, these days we're all obliged to be hard-working customers, says Geoff Reid.
Oliver Wainwright exposes the problems with Thomas Heatherwick's approach to architecture: "Our mental and physical health depends less on being titillated by the design of a façade than by being able to live and work in adequately sized spaces with decent ceiling heights, ample daylight, good ventilation and thermal insulation – something that so much of the building stock in Britain, both old and new, so desperately lacks. "
"Children’s books are almost invisible in the mainstream media. A few years ago, I ran a campaign called #CoverKidsBooks, which found that children’s books received just 3 per cent of nationals newspaper book review space, despite accounting for over 30 per cent of the British book market." S.F. Said believes the UK media needs to do much more to highlight our brilliant children’s books.
"Through Rogers’ prose, you are beckoned to delve into the world of the 'dérive,' a concept cherished by the Situationist International - a practice that involves drifting through urban landscapes in search of the unexpected and the extraordinary. Rogers’ skillful storytelling intertwines the historical, the contemporary, and the speculative, creating a vivid tapestry that immerses readers into the very heart of a city perpetually reinventing itself." Marco Visconti reviews John Rogers' recent book Welcome to New London.
Adam Scovell takes us to the filming locations used in the 1971 folk horror classic The Blood on Satan's Claw.
