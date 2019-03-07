Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, March 07, 2019
A new coach park for Market Harborough
When I heard last year that a site had been identified for a new coach park in the centre of Market Harborough I had a pretty shrewd idea where it would be.
Sure enough, today Harborough FM reported that the council is to buy this derelict site near the market on Northampton Road.
It has been in this pleasing state for 45 years to my knowledge, and over that time the town has improved to the extent that coach parties now stop here. Hence the need for a coach park.
Fortunately, there are still other derelict sites to enjoy here.
