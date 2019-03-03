Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, March 03, 2019
Derby County vs Leeds United, 1 November 1975
Football in the 1970s. Maverick geniuses, muddy pitches and violence on and off the field.
Here you have Charlie George and Duncan McKenzie, though the lush grass at the Baseball Ground belies the reputation the stadium had.
And there is a fist fight between Francis Lee and Norman Hunter than turns into a free for all.
The confusion over the sendings off, incidentally, shows why red and yellow cards were introduced.
