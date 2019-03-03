Sunday, March 03, 2019

Derby County vs Leeds United, 1 November 1975



Football in the 1970s. Maverick geniuses, muddy pitches and violence on and off the field.

Here you have Charlie George and Duncan McKenzie, though the lush grass at the Baseball Ground belies the reputation the stadium had.

And there is a fist fight between Francis Lee and Norman Hunter than turns into a free for all.

The confusion over the sendings off, incidentally, shows why red and yellow cards were introduced.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)