Friday, March 22, 2019
Broome: The least used station in Shropshire
Broome, a request stop, is the first station out of Craven Arms on the Heart of Wales line. It is also the least used station in Shropshire.
I got off there many years ago so I could walk to Bishop's Castle (or it may have been Clun).
As well as celebrating its rural location, this film has something serious to say about the railway companies' claims about accessibility.
