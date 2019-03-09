Jane Dodds to fight Brecon and Radnorshire for the Lib Dems

From the Welsh Liberal Democrats site:
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds has been selected to be the Party's Westminster candidate for Brecon and Radnorshire.
Jane has been Welsh Liberal Democrat leader since 2017 and was selected to be the candidate by local party members in an all-member ballot.
The party made gains locally in recent local elections and hold the Brecon and Radnorshire seat in the Senedd.This constituency was held by the Lib Dems between 1985 and 1992 and between 1997 and 2015.
Under its old name of Brecon and Radnor, it was in 1985 the scene of one of my favourite by-elections as Richard Livsey gained the seat from the Conservatives.
Jane Dodds' selection carries added interest as the sitting Tory MP, Christopher Davies, had been charged with two counts of making a false instrument and one count of providing false or misleading information for allowance claims.
