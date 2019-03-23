Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, March 23, 2019
How new prime ministers emerge
There is talk tonight of a cabinet coup against Theresa May next week.
Who will take over as caretaker prime minister? This video may give a clue to the sort of person who may emerge.
