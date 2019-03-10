Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, March 10, 2019
The Capitols: Cool Jerk
The Capitols were a Detroit band and the backing on this 1966 single was secretly recorded by the Motown house band The Funk Brothers.
The song was originally called Pimp Jerk, but it was feared that title would prevent it being played on the radio.
Cool Jerk was covered by, among others, the British bands The Creation and The Tremeloes.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment