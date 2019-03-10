Sunday, March 10, 2019

The Capitols: Cool Jerk



The Capitols were a Detroit band and the backing on this 1966 single was secretly recorded by the Motown house band The Funk Brothers.

The song was originally called Pimp Jerk, but it was feared that title would prevent it being played on the radio.

Cool Jerk was covered by, among others, the British bands The Creation and The Tremeloes.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)