Vince Cable to stand down as Lib Dem leader

Vince writes on the Liberal Democrats website this evening
I indicated last year that once the Brexit story had moved on, and we had fought this year’s crucial local elections in 9,000 seats across England, it would be time for me to make way for a new generation. I set considerable store by having an orderly, business-like, succession unlike the power struggles in the other parties.
So I wanted you, our members, to know that, assuming Parliament does not collapse into an early General Election, I will ask the party to begin a leadership contest in May.The votes on the constitutional amendments at Lib Dem spring conference in York will decide who can vote in that contest.
No comments:
Post a Comment