Samira Ahmed on her love of the Carry On films

Carry On Blogging! has a pleasing and unexpected interview with Samira Ahmed about her love for the Carry On films:
We had Carry On Again Doctor taped on our early Betamax player so I knew that one particularly well. Carry On Up The Khyber was particularly loved by my extended Indian and Pakistani family who enjoyed sitting round together to watch it.
Older visiting relatives thought it sent up Empire rather well, though I suspect the dads and uncles quite liked the naughtiness of it all too.The video above shows the film being made on location in North Wales. That must have stretched the its budget to the limit.
