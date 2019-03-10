Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, March 10, 2019
Richard O'Sullivan: This is Your Life
Richard O'Sullivan is in poor health these days and living in retirement at Brinsworth House, but he had quite a career.
He was never out of the studio as a child star in the 1950s and was the situation comedy heartthrob of the 1970s.
Highlights of his This is Your Life include appearances by Melvyn Hayes, the claimant to the throne of Yugoslavia and a barking-mad Trevor Howard.
