Friday, March 29, 2019

Kings Sutton: The least used station in Northamptonshire



What's the least used station in Northamptonshire?

After some thought, you might come up with Long Buckby. But you'd be wrong.

The line from Oxford to Banbury cuts through the far south west of the county, and there you will find King's Sutton station.
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)