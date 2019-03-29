Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, March 29, 2019
Kings Sutton: The least used station in Northamptonshire
What's the least used station in Northamptonshire?
After some thought, you might come up with Long Buckby. But you'd be wrong.
The line from Oxford to Banbury cuts through the far south west of the county, and there you will find King's Sutton station.
