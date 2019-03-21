In praise of In Our Time

Embed from Getty Images
I have been ill with bronchitis this week. One of the things that has kept me going is listening to In Our Time.
Chaired by the immortal Melvyn Bragg, this programme tackles a different historical, scientific or political topic each week with a panel of three academics.
It has been running for 20 years and you can find all the episodes on the BBC website.
Particular highlights this week have been the episodes on The Norman Yoke, Ordinary Language Philosophy and Tristram Shandy.
BBC News has big problems, but it is worth remembering that other elements of Auntie's output are excellent and irreplaceable.
