"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Pagan London 5: A Bronze Age burial mound by London Bridge
There is a Bronze Age burial mound under One London Bridge, once Fenning's Wharf. Beneath the mound, the ashes of cremated children were found.
No comments:
Post a Comment