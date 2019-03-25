Six of the Best 858

Fintan O'Toole casts a cold eye on events at Westminster.
Lewis Goodall weighs Theresa May's performance: "She has reacted not with humility or contrition or openness, but with a tone so lecturing and hubristic that many MPs have thought her deeply arrogant."
Mark Mazower reviews two books on the Armenian genocide.
Marcus Binney makes the case for saving Richmond House on Whitehall.
"As if the new competition wasn’t divisive enough, the head of Sky Cricket has said in an interview that he hopes to get Michael McIntyre as a commentator for Sky’s coverage of The Hundred. McIntyre is like Marmite, in that most people hate him and the rest of the population is wrong." Being Outside Cricket offers 100 reasons why The Hundred won't work.
Naomi Daw on Eric Ravilious in Sussex.
