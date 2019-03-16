Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, March 16, 2019
The University of Leicester before it was a university
There is much of interest in this 1926 aerial photograph of Leicester.
The two vanished chapels - one Nonconformist, one Church of England - are still standing in Welford Road Cemetery.
Across the road are the buildings of what had been the Leicestershire and Rutland lunatic asylum and was then in the process of turning itself into the campus of the University of Leicester.
The main range remains today as the Fielding Johnson Building, but this photo shows that the asylum buildings were once much more extensive.
