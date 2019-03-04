Lib Dems pick Martin Sawyer as candidate for Northampton North

The Liberal Democrats in Northampton North have chosen Martin Sawyer as their prospective parliamentary candidate.
Back in 2010 the Lib Dems were less than 2500 votes behind the winning Tory in a three-way marginal. In 2017 we gor only 2.5 per cent of the vote.
I like Sawyer's plan for the site of the town's old Greyfriars bus station, which has been lying unused since demolition in 2015.
"My vision for Greyfriars is an urban park with canopies for buses if needed. I've seen something similar in Budapest. The green space would help the town with its air quality problems."And it gives me an excuse for republishing this video of the demolition.
