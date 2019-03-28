Thursday, March 28, 2019

Just 1 in 40 Leicestershire business leaders would vote Leave now


A telling story on the Leicester Mercury site this evening:
Leicestershire business leaders want to stay in the EU – according to a straw poll at a city event today. 
Around 40 entrepreneurs attended the Barclays Brexit event, from small and medium sized business up and down the county. 
And in a show of hands only one said they would vote leave in a second referendum.
In the words of one business leader quoted in the article:
"The whole situation is totally wrong – as a business we’ve been given no information, so we have had to be flexible and adapt."
