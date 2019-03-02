A tribute to Wigston South station

I was in South Wigston today when I came across this bus shelter. Why had it been made to look like a railway relic? And why were there more railway connections when I had a look at it?
The answer is that it stands on the site of the old Wigston South station.
This is not to be confused with the present-day South Wigston station on the Leicester to Birmingham line.
Wigston South was on the old Midland Counties line from Leicester to Rugby, which formed part of George Hudson's original route from London to York.
That station closed, along with the whole line, in 1962. Its demise may have been hastened by a level crossing over the A5 at Willey near Ullesthorpe that was notorious for delaying road traffic.
