Monday, March 18, 2019
Young climate protesters met Harborough District Council leaders
I heard some pleasing news today. It seems the school students who protested in town on Friday over the lack of action against climate change were invited into the council offices.
There they met the leader of the council and the leader of the opposition to discuss their concerns. Classily done.
The leader of the opposition, of course, is my old friend Phil Knowles, a Liberal Democrat.
Before the meeting he addressed the protesters. I am told that because he has the same bug as me, he hardly had a voice. So he borrowed a megaphone from the protesters.
In fact I have photographic proof.
