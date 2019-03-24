Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, March 24, 2019
The Grantham Canal joins the Trent in 1934
The Grantham Canal was not officially closed to navigation in 1936, but all traffic had already ceased when this photograph was taken two years earlier.
On the far left is the railway bridge, now a road bridge, over which Karla defected to the West in Smiley's People.
A little upstream, on the far bank, you can see a lock and bridge where the canal joins the Trent. This is the lock I came across last summer.
Behind it are Nottingham Forest's City Ground and then Trent Bridge cricket ground.
On the near bank of the river you can also see a corner of Notts County's Meadow Lane ground.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment