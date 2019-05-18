Alastair Carmichael considers bid for Lib Dem leadership

Embed from Getty Images
If Alistair Carmichael had stood for the leadership of the Liberal Democrats in 2015 I would happily have supported him
But he was too mired in an election court case brought by SNP sympathisers to consider standing.
Now comes news that he may stand this time.
Could he be our Pardoe? Or should we remember the warning of Alexander Kotov against unexpected third choices?
1 comment:
It's not the election court that's the problem, it's what led to it.
I have a huge admiration for Carmichael, but the whole Sturgeon - Consul - leak business ...
Post a Comment