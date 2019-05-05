Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, May 05, 2019
Boz Scaggs: Lido Shuffle
Boz Scaggs was at school and university with Steve Miller and played with him in various bands in those days. He later joined the Steve Miller Band for a couple of albums.
But he is better known as a solo artist, and Lido Shuffle is his best-remembered song. It reached no. 13 in the UK singles chart in 1977.
