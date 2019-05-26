Sunday, May 26, 2019

Tim Buckley: Buzzin' Fly



You might introduce Tim Buckley by saying that he is best known as Jeff Buckley's father too, but I suspect that Jeff is now sliding into obscurity too.

This track is from Tim Buckley's 1969 album Happy Sad, though he wrote it some years before that.

As with Dolphins, which appeared on this blog years ago, the instrumental accompaniment here is as good as Buckley's voice.
