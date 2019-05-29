Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Hensall: The least used station in North Yorkshire



I am tired and my internet connection is slooow, so let's go for an easy win.

Hensall is the least used station in North Yorkshire, but has some remarkably fine buildings for a least used station.

The video contains pacers and Portillos.
