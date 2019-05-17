Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, May 17, 2019
Football specials at Kettering in 1989
OK so this is mostly diesel locomotive porn. But it is also a reminder that Kettering Town used to be a serious club and that the nationalised British Rail was good at adapting to exceptional demand - much better than the privatised railways appear to be.
On 28 January 1989 Kettering were drawn away to Charlton Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup. To cater for fans, British Rail laid on four extra trains.
Mind you, it sounds as though the shuttle to Corby was cancelled to make room for the added workings.
There is no footbridge in sight, so Kettering's Stygian underpass must still have been in use.
