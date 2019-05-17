Stiperstones Primary School to close.

Sad news from Shropshire and the Shropshire Star:
Stiperstones Church of England Primary School is set to shut, with children being moved to Norbury or Chirbury.
The move came about after the federation in charge of the school said it was struggling with funding.
The plan is set to be signed off by Shropshire Council’s cabinet at at meeting on May 22.Back in 2011 I covered the campaign to save the school. Visiting the village that August I wrote that the school was:
convinced that its future is safe because it is entering a federation with the school at Chirbury. I do hope these celebrations do not prove premature.Well, it was granted another eight years of life.
No comments:
Post a Comment