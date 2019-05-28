Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Watch Knighton Free Church being built
On the Saturday before last I went into Leicester to look for St Mary Magdalene in Knighton village. I found the graveyard full of interesting memorials, but the church itself was locked.
Besides, I was more taken with the Knighton Free Church across the road. It was built in what I have called "humane modernism" - you could also call it "Hemel Hempstead modernism".
YouTube has a video that explains the history of this unexpected building and even shows in under construction.
I have posted a segment above, but you can watch the whole thing if you want to. I feel for those early Sixties children in their Sunday best clothes.
Some photos from that Saturday are below.
