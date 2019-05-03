Friday, May 03, 2019

Lib Dems gain Hinckley & Bosworth and strengthen their hold on Oadby & Wigston


There were two Liberal Democrats triumphs in yesterday's local elections here in Leicestershire.

In Hinckley & Bosworth we gained nine seats from the Conservatives to take control of the council. The balance there is now 21 Lib Dems, 11 Conservatives and 2 Labour.

We previously had control of the authority between 2007 and 2015.

In Oadby & Wigston, which we have held since 1991, we gained five seats - four from the Tories and one from Labour.

The balance now is Lib Dems 24 and Tories 2.

And they are lucky to have two. Oadby & Wigston Conservatives spend their time feuding, joining Ukip and indulging in endless negative campaigning on social media.

It's no wonder that people have become less and less inclined to vote for them over the years.

Since you ask, in Harborough we gained four seats from the Conservatives, who remain in control.
