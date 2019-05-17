"Don't blame me I voted Pardoe"

Calder's Law states that every lib dem leadership election mirrors Steel vs Pardoe: a boring, centrist, reliable, safe-pair-of-hands Steel, vs an exciting, radical, a bit risky Pardoe. Nine times out of ten the Steel wins.
This t-shirt is for those of us who mourn the tendency of our party towards centrism, and is available in black, white, grey, and tie-dye for those who don't remember the seventies because they were there, man, and really DID vote Pardoe.Strictly speaking, it is Calder's Sixth Law of Politics, but I am immensely flattered.
I was all set to be a Moranite, but if our next leadership election is to be Swinson vs Dayey I shall vote for whichever candidate emerges as the Pardoe.
As to the T-shirt, even I am not old enough to have voted Pardoe, so I shall settle for the grey.
1 comment:
I am old enough to have voted for Pardoe and I did. But this lurid T shirt is not something I could bear to wear.
Post a Comment