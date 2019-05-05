The most thorough analysis of last week's local election results

Just before the local elections, I recommended Andrew Teale's guide to the contests - you will see that he was right about Hinckley and Bosworth.
Now he has posted his analysis of the results, region by region, and I can thoroughly recommend that too:
Cotswold notwithstanding, the most impressive performance for the Liberal Democrats in this region came in Bath and North East Somerset; the Lib Dems swept the city of Bath and did well enough in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s North East Somerset constituency to win an overall majority. The young fogey himself now has a Lib Dem councillor in his home Mendip ward.
In what was generally a very impressive set of elections for the Green Party, this was one of only two districts where they were wiped out (the other was Cambridge).
