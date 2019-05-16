Vince Cable must stop advocating a referendum with 'no deal' on the ballot paper

James is right..@vincecable REALLY needs to stop saying that "No deal" should be on the ballot paper in another referendum. No responsible politician could allow that to be on the ballot paper as the outcome would be catastrophic. We cannot allow this option to become seen as acceptable— James Harrison 🇪🇺 (@JamesWHarrison) May 15, 2019
A referendum with 'no deal' on the ballot paper was ruled out by the policy motion the party passed at its spring conference.
More than that, it is likely that people attracted by the Bollocks to Brexit on the Lib Dem tin will be put off if they open it and find such a referendum being promised.
As James says, it is entirely wrong to put something in front of the people in a referendum if you believe, as we Lib Dems do, that it will seriously damage the country.
If you put a number of options to the people in a referendum they are entitled to assume that each is viable but has its advantages and disadvantages.
Which is why the person most at fault for the mess in which Britain finds itself today is David Cameron.
1 comment:
The problem is that the country is already very seriously damaged democratically, and not putting it on the ballot would actually make things much worse. I'm afraid that too often Lib Dems are now being as illiberal as the rest and just because we don't like something we increasingly portray it as wrong, simply to close off debate and not have to even think about it.
'We know best. So you can't have what 52% of the voters voted for only three years ago', is the way of authoritarians and dictators not democrats.
We abandon Liberalism and democracy at our peril, and should never have anything to do with such manoeuvrings.
Post a Comment