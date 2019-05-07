Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Oakham: The least used station in Rutland
And, perforce, the most used station in Rutland because it is the only station in Rutland.
We travel to Oakham from Corby over the mighty Welland Viaduct and see more of it from the ground later on.
If you fancy travelling over it yourself, then a good opportunity is coming up.
Between 25 May and 2 June every train from St Pancras to Leicester and beyond will take that route. This is to allow for the completion of the realignment of the track at Market Harborough station.
And if you ever find yourself with time to kill on Oakham station, I recommend the Grainstore Brewery and its pub.
