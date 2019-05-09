Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Thursday, May 09, 2019
Peterborough East station from above in 1934
With political eyes turning to Peterborough, here is an aerial photograph of the vanished Peterborough East station. You will find it in the bottom right-hand corner.
Read all about Peterborough East on Disused Stations.
The surviving Peterborough station, then called Peterborough North, is right at the top of the photo.
