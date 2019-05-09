Thursday, May 09, 2019

Peterborough East station from above in 1934


With political eyes turning to Peterborough, here is an aerial photograph of the vanished Peterborough East station. You will find it in the bottom right-hand corner.

Read all about Peterborough East on Disused Stations.

The surviving Peterborough station, then called Peterborough North, is right at the top of the photo.
