Lib Dem and Green administration takes control of York

The Liberal Democrats gained nine seats in York at the council elections, with the result that they and the Greens between them had a majority on the council.
A new administration has duly been formed with the Lib Dems' Keith Aspden as leader and the Greens' Andy D’Agorne as his deputy.
Aspden told The Press:
“Over the coming months and years, we will increase the Council’s focus on improving the city’s frontline services and create the capacity to deliver for our local communities. ... Our team will work on building confidence in the Council by giving residents a greater voice.”The Lib Dems previously ran York between 2003 and 2007, but we were a long way from that when I helped in my first local election there 40 years ago.
And in those days the Greens were still called the Ecology Party.
