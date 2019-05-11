David Steel's suspension lifted as Lib Dems "recast" investigation

From BBC News this evening:
The Liberal Democrats have lifted the suspension of former leader David Steel, according to a senior party source.
Lord Steel had the whip removed over comments he made to a child abuse inquiry about the late MP Cyril Smith.
The source told the BBC that the whip had now been restored while the party recast the procedure being followed in its investigation into the comments.Lord Steel was suspended after telling the inquiry that Cyril Smith had admitted abusing youths to him.
One odd thing about this affair is that Steel told us the same thing back in 2014 and no one turned a hair.
