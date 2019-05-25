Richard Beckinsale remembered in Beeston

I have been on holiday this week, but a poor internet connection at home has made it hard to upload and download photographs. Hence the number of dull political posts recently.
Yesterday I was in Beeston and one of things I went to is this memorial to the comic actor Richard Beckinsale who, already famous, died in 1979 at the age of only 31.
The Nottingham Post explains:
Three icons of Beeston have been given a stunning lasting tribute in its town centre as part of the Beeston Street Art Festival.
The late actor Richard Beckinsale, the late singer/songwriter Edwin Starr, and fashion designer Sir Paul Smith were spray painted by international street artist Zabou to celebrate their creative contributions.
The street art on Station Road was commissioned by Broxtowe Borough Council as part of its Beeston Square Redevelopment project.You can see Richard Beckinsale's This is Your Life appearance on this blog.
