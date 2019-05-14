So it's Jo Swinson vs Ed Davey for the Lib Dem leadership

Layla Moran issued a statement this morning. It's not entirely clear where or ow she issued it - the source seems to be the BBC Oxford political reporter Bethan Nimmo via a chain of tweets by Chris Mason - but the contents were clear.
She said:
I am very grateful to the large number of constituents, supporters, party members and elected representatives who have encouraged me to throw my hat into the ring in the forthcoming Liberal Democrat Leadership contest.
As a relatively new MP, however, my first priority has to be to serve my constituents to the best of my ability.
I hope they consider that I am doing a good job so far, but I do not believe that I would be able to continue to do so to the standard they have the right to expect if I took on the busy role of Party Leader as well.
For this reason, I wrote to local party members last week to let them know that I would not be standing for the Leadership this time.Some will wonder whether the revelation that she was once arrested after slapping her boyfriend has led to this decision. But then I suggested when she made that revelation that she was clearing the decks for a leadership bid.
So it may be simply that the lack of alternatives led to her being spoken of as a possible leader and that she has decided she is not ready for the role yet.
Anyway, Jo Swinson is the bookies' favourite to be the next Lib Dem leader, but Ed Davey has been active and effective since he returned to Westminster. You might almost say he has been on manoeuvres.
So it looks as though the two of them will contest the leadership when Vince Cable steps down this summer.
No comments:
Post a Comment