Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Deptford Jack in the Green in Greenwich on May Day


Jack, do you never sleep -
does the green still run deep in your heart?
Or will these changing times,
motorways, power lines,
keep us apart?
Well, I don't think so -
I saw some grass growing through the pavements today.
More on the Deptford Jack in the Green.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)