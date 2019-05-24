...and delighted to have the chance to see some old friends too @George_Osborne @nick_clegg pic.twitter.com/oI3I0VBgs3— Danny Alexander (@dannyalexander) May 20, 2019
With the polling stations having been closed for almost 24 hours, I think it is safe to call Sir Daniel Grian Alexander a plonker.
You plonker, Danny.
We will debate the rights and wrong of going into coalition in 2010 as long as there are Liberal Democrats.
For my own part, I would say the electoral arithmetic, Labour's unwillingness to talk and our own wariness about a second election made some sort of deal with the Tories inevitable. And I said so at the time.
There does seem to be a consensus now that we were too anxious to show how responsible we were and that a confidence and supply arrangement would have served us better.
And I would suggest that our arrival in government showed that we lacked a core of Liberal Democrat policies that we all wanted to see implemented. We have tended of late to be stronger on values than policy.
But all that said, in a week when we had lifelong Labour voters seriously considering voting for us, Danny's tweet was not helpful.
Hang out with old friends by all means, but you needn't tell everyone about it until after the polls have closed.
