Friday, August 23, 2019
A Ghost Story for Christmas: Martin's Close
Good news this week: Mark Gatiss has adapted another of M.R. James's ghost stories for television.
Martin’s Close will be shown by the BBC at Christmas, starring Peter Capaldi.
In 2013 Gatiss revived the BBC's A Ghost Story for Christmas, which was a real seasonal event back in the 1970s, by adapting James's The Tractate Middoth.
It was a good piece of work, even if for me it was overshadowed by his superb documentary on the life of James, which was shown the same week.
If you want to know more about Martin's Close, A Podcast for the Curious is your friend.
They also produced the video above, which takes you to the real-life location of the story.
