Fight the Bear: Demons

Having reported that Jonny Keeley is standing down as councillor for Bishop's Castle, it seems the right time to choose a track by his band Fight the Bear.
They were formed back in 2004, but the four members knew each other at the town's primary school long before that.
The music critic of the Shropshire Star once said of them:
The band are heavily influenced by American ska punk band Sublime.
However, Fight The Bear are no carbon copy. They fuse the best elements of ska punk with their own, unique personality. The result is gut wrenching riffs, neat rhythms, funky bass lines and stunning vocals.
