Lib Dems publish guide for activists in the Shetland by-election

The Herald reports:
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have produced an etiquette guide for the Holyrood by-election in Shetland as they draft in help from mainland.
The party has warned activists from outside the constituency that referring to "The Shetlands" is regarded as a "no no".
Members contacting voters by phone have also being given tips on pronouncing Norse place names in the islands.If they ever call a by-election in Rutland, I shall ask Lord Bonkers to write something similar.
