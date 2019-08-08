Thursday, August 08, 2019

Lib Dems publish guide for activists in the Shetland by-election

The Herald reports:
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have produced an etiquette guide for the Holyrood by-election in Shetland as they draft in help from mainland. 
The party has warned activists from outside the constituency that referring to "The Shetlands" is regarded as a "no no". 
Members contacting voters by phone have also being given tips on pronouncing Norse place names in the islands.
If they ever call a by-election in Rutland, I shall ask Lord Bonkers to write something similar.
