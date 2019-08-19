Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, August 19, 2019
A trolleybus network for Leicester?
A Labour councillor, reports the Leicester Mercury, is arguing that the city needs a rapid transit system and proposing trolleybuses as a cheaper alternative to trams.
Trolleybuses have rubber tyres and use the roads like any other vehicle, drawing their power from overhead wires.
I don't know if anything will come of the idea, but it does give me an excuse to post this footage of the last trolleybus system in the UK.
They were running in Bradford until 1972.
1 comment:
The cables use electricity NOT petrol therefore no fumes therefore environmentally ok. We should never have got rid of trams.
