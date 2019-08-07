Chris Morris's new film The Day Shall Come

Where has Chris Morris been? The man who predicted this future has little to say now it has arrived.
The good news is that he has a film - The Day Shall Come - opening in October.
He tells the comedy website Chortle:
"Since 9/11 it has become standard operating procedure. Informants encourage a person of interest to break the law and when they do, the FBI arrest them. Each plan is put together with the federal attorney.
"Arrest is delayed until the case will play in court. So the conviction rate is 98 per cent. The typical sentence is 25 years."
