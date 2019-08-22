Six of the Best 882

David Warren complains that the Liberal Democrats have become an establishment party.
"The North of England is set to receive £2,389 less per person than London on transport, according to a new study which has stoked concern that the North is 'held back by government underinvestment'." Richard Kemp wants to see the North get a fair share of government spending.
Chloe Coleman on the work of Henryk Ross, a photographer who documented the Lodz Ghetto in Poland under Nazi rule.
"The night before I remember being on my hands and knees on my hotel room floor just crying and crying. I still felt terrible the following morning, then went out and played probably my best game of the season." Robert Kitson conducts a remarkable interview with the rugby player Kearnan Myall.
Like 'like' is just a lazy linguistic filler. Rebecca Woods on the many uses of a simple word.
Tish Farrell takes us to Heath Chapel in Shropshire.
