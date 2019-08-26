Monday, August 26, 2019

Britain does export pork pies to Iceland and Thailand


It seems the prime minister wasn't telling porkies after all. We do export pork pies to Iceland and Thailand, though only in small quantities.

But if Boris Johnson thinks he will be able to put pressure on the US to relax its trade rules after Brexit he is in for a big disappointment. Then again, I am sure he know that.

For more on the realities of the pork pie industry, see this Twitter thread from Spartacus Mills - Walkers owns the Dickinson & Morris brand:
