Britain does export pork pies to Iceland and Thailand

It seems the prime minister wasn't telling porkies after all. We do export pork pies to Iceland and Thailand, though only in small quantities.
But if Boris Johnson thinks he will be able to put pressure on the US to relax its trade rules after Brexit he is in for a big disappointment. Then again, I am sure he know that.
For more on the realities of the pork pie industry, see this Twitter thread from Spartacus Mills - Walkers owns the Dickinson & Morris brand:
Hello. I live in Melton Mowbray. Let me give you the lowdown on all this pork pie bollocks.— Spartacus Mills, Crisis Correspondent (@CrisisMills) August 26, 2019
The vast majority of authentic Melton Mowbray #porkpies are produced by a company called Dickinson & Morris. They own the quaint little Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe that you may have seen
