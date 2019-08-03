"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, August 03, 2019
Wolverhampton councillor is Labour's new Harborough candidate
Labour have chosen their new parliamentary candidate for Harborough. She is Celia Hibbert, a councillor from Wolverhampton.
