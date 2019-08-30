Friday, August 30, 2019

Market Harborough cattle market from above in 1932


Here is another interesting image from the Britain from Above site.

In the bottom right-hand corner you can see the LNWR lines to Rugby and to Northampton just beginning to diverge.

Above that is a sports ground. Old Ordnance Survey maps call it a football ground, but that looks very like a cricket pitch in the centre.

The Settling Rooms in the middle of the cattle market help modern readers orient themselves, though it may be a surprise to them to find it set among such established trees.

What intrigues me most is the vacant site above the cattle market on the left-hand site of the photo.

When I first came to Harborough it was the town's bus station and is now under St Mary's Place. But what is that odd building in the centre of it?
