Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, August 30, 2019
Market Harborough cattle market from above in 1932
Here is another interesting image from the Britain from Above site.
In the bottom right-hand corner you can see the LNWR lines to Rugby and to Northampton just beginning to diverge.
Above that is a sports ground. Old Ordnance Survey maps call it a football ground, but that looks very like a cricket pitch in the centre.
The Settling Rooms in the middle of the cattle market help modern readers orient themselves, though it may be a surprise to them to find it set among such established trees.
What intrigues me most is the vacant site above the cattle market on the left-hand site of the photo.
When I first came to Harborough it was the town's bus station and is now under St Mary's Place. But what is that odd building in the centre of it?
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment