The Watersons: Bellman



"An impassioned elegy for a fox-hound," according to A.L. Lloyd, who said the Watersons got it from Paul Graney of Manchester.

Some of the words - "he's gone where the good doggies go" and "Now some people use guns to kill foxes/And they says that it's far more humane." - suggests the song has a modern hand in it.

Now watch Travelling for a Living, a 1966 documentary about the Watersons.
