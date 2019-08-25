Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, August 25, 2019
The Watersons: Bellman
"An impassioned elegy for a fox-hound," according to A.L. Lloyd, who said the Watersons got it from Paul Graney of Manchester.
Some of the words - "he's gone where the good doggies go" and "Now some people use guns to kill foxes/And they says that it's far more humane." - suggests the song has a modern hand in it.
Now watch Travelling for a Living, a 1966 documentary about the Watersons.
