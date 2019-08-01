Shropshire Council by-election in Bishop's Castle

Jonny Keeley is lead singer with the band Fight the Bear, He has also twice won Bishop's Castle for the Liberal Democrats.
Today's Shropshire Star carries the news that he is standing down to concentrate on family commitments.
The Star quotes his fellow Lib Dem councillor Ludlow's Andy Boddington:
"I am sorry that Jonny Keeley has needed to stand down as Shropshire councillor to allow him to concentrate on family commitments.
"He was one of our few young councillors and was a great community champion. I look forward to him returning soon."
No comments:
Post a Comment